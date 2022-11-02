Cotton: We Should Do ‘Less’ Economic and Financial Aid to Ukraine While Europe Does More and We Boost Military Aid

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued that there should be more support for Ukraine from European countries and the European Union, and that while America should provide more military aid since there are things only the United States can make, Europe should do more on the economic and financial aid front.

Cotton stated [relevant remarks begin around 39:35] that President Joe Biden should stop publicly signaling what steps he will not take, adding, “I think what we should have is more support from European nations and the EU for Ukraine. Now, there are certain things that only America can do. There are certain kinds of weapons systems and rounds and ammunition that America can make. We have to be the ones to provide that. But European nations also have some pretty advanced defense industries, but they certainly have the wealth to help support Ukraine’s government with economic and financial aid. We should do a little less of that and a little more military aid.”

