Cuellar: ‘No Denying’ the Border Is ‘Open’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said that “there’s no denying” that the border is open and “If you don’t have repercussions at the border, they’re going to come in,” so “what we need to do is deport people.” And that if there are repercussions, the situation on the border will improve.

Cuellar said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:20] “Well, again, look, I’ve said that we need to be strong on border security. What we need to do is not only add personnel and equipment, but we’ve got to make sure that we put money, we put money at the border, that’s what we’ve done. But we can’t play defense on the one-yard line. We’ve seen these numbers come in. And what we need to do is deport people. If you don’t have repercussions at the border, they’re going to come in, just like that migrant said, … it’s open. And yeah, there’s no denying about that. So, what we need to do is to make sure that there are repercussions at the border, and if we’re able to do that, then I think we’re going to see the numbers slow down.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett