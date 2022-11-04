Hochul: Bragg’s ‘One District Attorney’ and Firing Him Won’t Fix ‘Nationwide’ Crime Issue

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) stated that she doesn’t see how firing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is “one district attorney in one borough in New York” will fix the “nationwide phenomenon” of crime.

Hochul said her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) “has no plan for crime” and she’s “already in the middle of executing our plan.” And this is “already making a difference. We already have homicides and shootings down dramatically, dramatically from what they had been last year, dramatically. And that’s the most heinous of all crimes. There are other crimes that are up. You know what’s up most? Grand theft auto. Why? Because catalytic converters — because of the precious metals — are highly valuable. So, people are ripping off catalytic converters. Just a couple of weeks ago, I signed into law a bill that requires the people you take the parts to to identify where they came from, so if you can’t prove you know the owner of the car and we have serial numbers on it — so, we’re going at the criminals. There are other crimes for sure, I have no doubt about it, all over the nation. So, I’m not sure how firing one district attorney in one borough in New York is going to deal with the crime issue across the state, across the nation. This is a nationwide phenomenon.”

