RNC’s McDaniel: GOP Will Take Back the House and Senate

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Republicans will win the majorities in both houses of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Do you think the Republicans are going to take the House, going to take the Senate, and how many seats do you expect.”

McDaniel said, “What you just said in your opening, voters are very concerned about inflation, and I think it’s broader than inflation. It’s rent. It’s groceries. It’s can I buy a new car because interest rates are so high? People are really struggling now. That’s by far the number one issue I hear, along with crime is a big issue. For me personally, and I think a lot of moms and parents out there, the deficits our kids are still dealing with with the pandemic are the big issues I feel good.”

Bash said, “What are you saying in terms of numbers?”

McDaniel said, “I feel good momentum. I focus on five to take back the house, one to take back the Senate.”

Bash said, “You think you’ll win both?”

McDaniel said, “I do think we’ll win both.”

Bash asked, “Take back the House and Senate.”

McDaniel said, “Yes.”

