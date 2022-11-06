Rosen: Dems Will Have a Bad Night Tuesday — ‘We Did Not Listen to Voters’

Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Democrats did not listen to voters about their economic concerns. She predicted they would have a bad night on Tuesday.

Rosen said, “I’m a loyal Democrat, but I am not happy. I just think we did not listen to voters in this election, and I think we are going to have a bad night.”

She continued, “This conversation is not going to have much impact on Tuesday, but I hope it has an impact going forward because when voters tell you over and over and over again that they care mostly about the economy, listen to them. Stop talking about democracy being at stake. Democracy is at stake because people are fighting so much about what elections mean. Voters have told us what they wanted to hear. I don’t think democrats have delivered this cycle.”

Rosen added, “We have the unfortunate combination of strong gubernatorial candidates. I was just in Arizona and spent time there, talked to a bunch of voters. Mark Kelly is popular, but Kari Lake is more popular. The combination will hurt Mark Kelly. We’re in trouble because of the top of the ticket.

