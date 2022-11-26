Waltz: ‘Where’s Buttigieg’ on Rail Strike?

My question is: Where’s Pete Buttigieg? First it was chaos at our ports, and now, a potential railroad strike on top of record high transportation costs. The Biden Admin’s policies are wreaking havoc on our supply chains. pic.twitter.com/DnLA4R2gu8

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that Secretary of State Pete Buttigieg hasn’t had enough involvement in trying to avert a potential rail strike, which, along with rising diesel costs, “will be a one-two shot to an already struggling economy.”

Waltz said that in addition to the cost of gas spiking if there’s a rail strike, “the cost of diesel is through the roof as well. You know, the average trucker used to spend 300, $400 to fill up his rig. Now, he’s spending over $1,000, and this will be a one-two shot to an already struggling economy. Again, we’ll see what they get done. And by the way, Steve, where’s Buttigieg on this, our vaunted Secretary of Transportation that should be fixing this problem? Remember, we had the ports problem just last year. So, they’re finding ways to continue to hurt our economy.”

