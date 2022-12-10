GOP Rep. Gimenez: We Need Same Information from Facebook, Google that Musk Has Disclosed on Twitter

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) said that it’s a good thing that Elon Musk has pulled back the curtain on Twitter’s inner dealings, but we need to know what role government played in trying to suppress speech and argued that we need to get the same level of transparency into the inner workings of Facebook, Google, and other platforms as we’ve gotten with Twitter.

Gimenez stated, “I think, look, we need to investigate it, what role did government have in trying to suppress freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is one of our fundamental rights, and did government actually have an active role in doing that, in censoring people of one political persuasion or another. So, we need to bring them all in. And also, look, it’s really fortuitous that Elon Musk actually bought Twitter and now is opening it up. And we need to do the same thing with Facebook and Google and those other platforms because they have so much power, they wield so much power over the information that we get as Americans and so many people are influenced by what they see.”

