GOP Rep. Gooden: Politicians Need to Give FTX Donations to Bankruptcy Court, Donating them to Charity Isn’t Good Enough

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) stated that politicians who received donations from FTX or Sam Bankman-Fried received “stolen money” and these politicians need to give the money back and plan to work with the bankruptcy court on doing so.

Gooden said, “He stole money to fund a lavish lifestyle, to prop up his house of cards. And also — which I think will be interesting in the months to come through these bankruptcy proceedings — he used it to funnel quite a bit of donations to politicians here in Washington. And this is not like taking a donation from a racist like Kanye West and saying, I’m going to donate it to charity. He took stolen money that needs to be paid back. And if you’re a politician that took money, I think you should plan to work with the bankruptcy court. I understand that they’re going to be doing some unprecedented requests for that money back. Because we should make as many people whole as possible moving forward. What he’s done is wrong and I think it’s important that politicians in Washington, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on, send a message that we don’t support this and we’re working to make an effort to make these folks whole.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett