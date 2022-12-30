GOP Rep. Davidson: Twitter Files Reveal U.S. Government Harvests Data Like CCP Does with TikTok

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Making Money,” Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) said that what TikTok does with data “isn’t entirely different than what the Twitter files are saying was going on with the United States government.”

Davidson stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:20] “We have a huge data privacy void. We need a uniform data privacy law. Our bill is called the it’s your data act and it would recognize that Americans truly have a property right in their data. And so, if anybody wants to use it, whether it’s TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Google, you name it, the U.S. government, once you share that data, you’ve got a property right in it and then you can give or revoke permissions on it. And that lets people move across all kinds of apps and platforms. And right now, all this is kind of a backdoor, almost a black market for data. Everyone’s monetizing it. And frankly, what TikTok’s doing isn’t entirely different than what the Twitter files are saying was going on with the United States government. Now, it’s our own government that’s doing it. So, we should be less concerned about it than the Chinese Communist Party doing it, but fundamentally, we have a huge void in privacy here.”

