Former NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday on FNC’s “Your World” that he has no problem testifying before Congress about his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked if he would testify to Congress, Fauci said, “Well, of course. I have a great deal of respect, Neil, for the process of oversight. I really do. I have nothing to hide. I can explain everything that I’ve done during the period of time that I was involved in that process. I have no trouble with testifying before the Congress at all. Like I said, I respect greatly the process of oversight in our government.”

Anchor Neil Cavuto said, “Because they’re going to target what you did, how you did it, and inconsistent moves in the earliest days, saying you didn’t need masks, later on saying you do need masks. You know, saying that this could be maybe an isolated problem before it got to be a big problem, and then criticizing you for saying it ended up being the very big problem you predicted it would be. So they want to get into this with you. It could get nasty. Are you prepared for that?”

Fauci said, “Yeah. Like I said, Neil, I have no problem. I can defend everything I’ve said and done. There was an explanation for it. This was a moving target right from the beginning. People need to appreciate that. When something is obvious in January or February, that might not be the same in March, April, May, June, or the rest of the summer. This has been an evolving problem we’ve been through multiple variants. We’ve had a number of different challenges. Having said all of that, I have no problem with defending what we did.”

