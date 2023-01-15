GOP Rep. Bacon on Santos: ‘If It Was Me, I Would Resign’

Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” he would resign if he had been caught telling lies like Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

Anchor Jonathan Karl said, “I have to ask about George Santos. His lies are so numerous that they’re easy to lose track of. I want to tick through just a couple. He claimed that he was Jewish and the grandson of Holocaust survivors. He claimed to have attended Horace Mann Prep School in the Bronx. He did not. He said he graduated from Baruch College in the top 1% of his class, and he was the star volleyball player on the team, volleyball scholarship. He never attended the school. He claimed he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and didn’t. He said his company lost four employees at the Pulse nightclub shooting. He did not. He claimed his mother’s death was somehow tied to 9/11. This also appears to be false. There are many more. I could go forward. Should he resign? I mean, should he be in Congress?”

Bacon said, “If it was me, I would resign. I wouldn’t be able to face my voters after having gone through that. But this is between him and his constituents, largely. They elected him in, and they have to deal with him on that. But I don’t think his re-election chances will be that promising depending on how he handles this.”

Karl said, “That may be the understatement of the day.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN