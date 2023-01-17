Dershowitz: I Do Not Think We’ll See Criminal Prosecution Against Either Biden or Trump

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz predicted neither President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump would face criminal prosecution for the alleged mishandling of sensitive documents.

Both Biden and Trump are under a special counsel probe.

“Well, I think ultimately, the defense is going to be carelessness, sloppiness, no malevolence,” Dershowitz said. “Other presidents have done it. What about-ism — what about Donald Trump? What about Sandy Berger? What about Hillary Clinton?”

“We’re going to see a lot of comparisons,” he continued. “And in the end, we have two special prosecutors. They were appointed because if you’re going to appoint one against somebody who’s running for president, you should appoint another one for the other person who’s running for president. Neither will recommend prosecution.”

“If either of them does, Garland will overrule them, and there will be no prosecution,” Dershowitz added. “Probably the laws will be changed, and we’ll see now a new process by which the Archive comes to the House and remove everything the day the president leaves the White House. I think we’re going to see that change.”

“So, Professor, you say it’s going to be pretty much nothing followed by a change in the process with no repercussions for Biden?” “Hannity” fill-in host Pete Hegseth said.

“I think there’ll be no repercussions except political,” Dershowitz replied. “People — even the Democrats are now saying, oh, my God, he said how sloppy, I’m close, look how sloppy he is and how irresponsible he is. We’ll see political repercussions. I do not think we’ll see criminal prosecution against either.”

“If there was ever a chance that Donald Trump would have been prosecuted for what he did, that security has disappearing as the result of this kind of tit-for-tat politics where everything has to be equal and whatever is good for one has to be good for the other,” he added.

