Blackburn: Biden’s Aerial Object Response Is Just Politics, They Didn’t Cancel Blinken Trip Until They Were ‘Caught’ on Spy Balloon

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Bottom Line,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) stated that the Biden administration has constantly shifted its position on objects in American airspace based on what’s politically expedient and pointed out that the administration didn’t cancel Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to China until after the Chinese spy balloon became known to the public.

Blackburn stated, “[E]very time they open their mouth, they have a new position and we have more questions. Every time something happens, they wait to see how the wind is blowing and then they shift their position, depending on what direction that wind is blowing. They’ve been caught on this. They know they’ve been caught. They spotted this balloon — the first one — off the coast of Alaska. They could have taken it down. They chose not to. It goes into Canada, it goes into Montana, a citizen with a high-def lens and access to the local paper’s website takes a picture, puts it up, says, what does somebody know about this? And lo and behold, then the White House decides to say something and then Antony Blinken decides to cancel his trip over there.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett