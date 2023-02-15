Sharpton: ‘Baby Trump’ DeSantis Trying to Use Race to Energize Far-Right Base for 2024 Run

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Wednesday on “Deadline” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is opposing the curriculum of an African-American AP history class because he is “Baby Trump” attempting to energize the far-right base for a presidential bid.

Discussing a Tallahassee protest, Sharpton said, “The rallying cry came from faith leaders, student leaders, a lot of students, hundreds of students and many civil rights groups really standing up saying they’re not going to let this governor tamper with history. They’re really talking about censorship here. And even though they said, no, we’re doing black history, but they’re being very selective, and they’re really trying to tamp down parts of the story that points out the contradictions in American history and what we had to overcome. And it’s not in a negative. It’s to show the strength of people. You can’t talk about American history without talking what about what blacks and women and the LGBTQ people went through. DeSantis wants to pivot his campaign for president. I call him Baby Trump. He wants to be Baby Trump and do it in a different way to pit us one against another.”

Sharpton added, “He wants to make a racial divide to energize a far-right base that his mentor and political daddy Donald Trump did to win the nomination and go on and run in the general election.”

