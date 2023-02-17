VP Harris: Russia Committing War Crimes — I Know the American People Stand with Ukraine

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that she knows the American people stand with Ukraine against Russia.

Harris said, “Vladimir Putin decided unprovoked to start this war, and he has the ability to end it by stopping and getting out.”

She added, “What Russia is doing is to forcibly attempt to change borders through acts of aggression that are not simply about attrition but are war crimes. And we take seriously this issue.”

Mitchell asked, “Do you have concerns that the American people with inflation, the other problems at home, over the long haul as we’re going into a second year, and it could go on longer than that, will the American people be willing, especially with a Republican majority now in the House, will they be willing to stand up for Ukraine and make sacrifices?”

Harris said, “I know the American people. I know who we are. And I’ve seen how the American people feel about this. I’ve seen it traveling all over our country to places you might not imagine where Ukrainian flags are flying in their windows in the front of stores.”

She added, “Hopefully, our elected representatives will reflect how the American people feel about things like independence which is a founding principle of our nation, and we take it seriously, the independence of Ukraine, how the American people feel about the atrocities we are seeing where a woman who was at a maternity hospital preparing to give birth was slaughtered. I know the American people feel a sense of moral outrage and a sense of responsibility for our nation to stand with the Ukrainian people around these atrocities, and I’m confident in that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN