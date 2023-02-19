Lindsey Graham: Biden Needs to Declare Russia State Sponsor of Terrorism Under U.S. Law

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Biden administration should declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Graham said, “Number one, there are 30 United States senators in Munich along with a big House delegation. Senator McConnell and Schumer both came. Virtually unanimous belief that we should be training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 today so they can get the jets as soon as possible. The British are training Ukrainian pilots. I believe a decision will be imminent here when we get back to Washington that the administration will start training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. They need that weapons system, and let me just stress this. How can you call this war by Russia a crime against humanity, and that’s what the vice president did in Munich, and we’re talking about Germany. We’re talking about the vice president of the United States declaring that Russia is involved in crimes against humanity in Germany of all places, you know, echoes of World War II. How can she say that, and she is correct, and not give the victim of the crime against humanity the defensive weapons they need to stop the crime?”

He added, “So we need to do two things quickly. Make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law, which would make it harder for China to give weapons to Russia, and we need to start training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 now.”

