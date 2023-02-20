GOP Rep. Hunt: Biden’s Ignoring America’s Priorities, and Has Been ‘Late’ and ‘Weak’ with Russia and Ukraine

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) criticized President Joe Biden’s Ukraine visit, said Biden’s visit “is late, like supplies that never got to the Ukrainians were late, like the weapons that we should have gotten to them were late” and Biden has been weak on every foreign policy area, including how he’s handled Russia.

Hunt stated, “It’s an absolute travesty, and it’s a slap in the face, on Presidents Day, to this nation. And by the way, this visit by the President is late, like supplies that never got to the Ukrainians were late, like the weapons that we should have gotten to them were late. And not only is he not visiting Ohio, he’s also not visiting our southern border right here in Texas. … On this Presidents Day, what I want to see is a leader that wants to put our priorities first, put our country first, and I understand there’s a fight going on abroad, but right now, the fight is right here in this country and I want to see our commander-in-chief lead from the front right here.”

He added, “We saw weakness from the very beginning. We saw weakness with the withdrawal from Afghanistan. We’ve seen weakness with the lateness with which we responded to the Ukrainians. We’ve seen weakness with the way he’s handled China, with the way he’s handled Russia, and every single international dispute that we have across the world, he gets an F for. And this is why these countries feel like they can fly balloons over our country without recourse. He is late, and he is not putting our priorities first.”

