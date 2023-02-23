ABC’s Hostin: East Palestine Train Derailment Is ‘Trump’s Fault’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump was at “fault” for the train derailment which caused hazardous materials to leak into the environment in East Palestine, OH.

Hostin said, “This did happen under the Trump administration. You know Republicans talk about small government and less regulations. Well, this is what happens when you allow companies to regulate themselves. When you allow companies to not be good corporate citizens and grade themselves, they give themselves an A every single time. Just like I would grade myself, I would get an A. These people are going to suffer because of these things that happened. I’m not saying only Trump did it. I know the Obama administration could have been better about climate change and chemicals. I think the Clinton administration could have been better. But we saw a real shift when it came to deregulation and the Trump administration.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “It’s heartbreaking to watch. One person was talking about being hospitalized for nose bleeds that are so prolific, and they’re having gastrointestinal issues. One guy said he was afraid to put his little dog outside. This is going to be a years-long problem that needs to be solved. There becomes a stigma with the community. Who wants to move there?”

Hostin added, “I think this is Donald Trump’s fault.”

