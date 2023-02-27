DeSantis on COVID Vaccine Mandates: ‘It’s Not About the Medical – It’s About the Control’

Sunday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) criticized government public policy that dealt with the COVID pandemic and how his administration’s handling was a contrast to that of other levels of government.

According to the Florida governor, the vaccine mandates were mainly about control than medicine.

“[J]ust remember, when you had those George Floyd protests, you had the public health establishment yelling at people in Florida for being on their boat or playing golf. They didn’t want you leaving your house,” he said. “Then you have all these people protesting the police. And what is the public health establishment do? They sign a letter with like 2,000 epidemiologists saying, well, you know, we don’t want you protesting COVID restrictions, stay home, but don’t — but if you want to do this, we think that that’s good for public health. That’s when you knew that this was all just a bunch of politics and what they were doing was essentially a fraud.”

“And so we had to fight those folks, really, from April 2020, you know, we charted our own course on all those different things,” DeSantis continued. “And the thing is, is, you know, we were right. A Governor is right having treatments when they’re saying not to do the treatments. I should not have had to do these treatments, they should have been advocating to treat people, but they didn’t want to do it. They wanted to control your behavior, and that is why they would want vaccine mandates, even when it was apparent that the vax didn’t prevent you from getting infected because it’s not about the medical. It’s about the control, and I think they wanted to exercise power over other people.”

“So, if you look at like all these entrenched bureaucrats, CDC, NIH, FDA — they need to be cleaned out because they totally failed, and they are not advocating for the best interests of the people of this country,” he added. “It’s been a total disaster.”

