David Jolly: CPAC Is Trump’s Opportunity to Go After DeSantis, Pence

Ex-Republican Rep. David Jolly said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump has an opportunity to score points against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and his former Vice President Mike Pence at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Jolly said, “When the conference truly was kind of conservative, if you will, it was the most conservative, and it represented this far right wing of the party. Now it is the angry populist movement and the MAGA movement. What I’m watching for this is the biggest opportunity Donald Trump has had since he launched his re-election campaign, to do one thing, go after Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence and the establishment Republicans. He’s attacked David McIntosh, the leader of the Club for Growth. On the eve of CPAC, Ron DeSantis just rolled out the endorsement of Jeb Bush. Now, if Donald Trump is worth his salt as the angry, populist leader of MAGA nation, he is going to hang that around Ron DeSantis’s neck and do it at CPAC.”

He added, “This is an opportunity for Donald Trump. Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence are going after the big donors this weekend, and Donald Trump seizes on Republican leadership activity like that.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN