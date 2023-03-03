Howard Dean: ‘It’s Really Fun’ to Watch the Whole Republican Party Falling Apart

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that he was having fun watching the “whole Republican Party” falling apart.

Discussing the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News for defamation, anchor Chris Hayes said, “They don’t respect you. They have a fear and loathing in contempt for you. You know, stop clock is right twice a day, Howard. There is something to that as it comes through with those depositions.”

Dean said, “Well, look, Murdoch cares about two things one is how much money he can make, and the other is how he can influence American politics by running his propaganda organization. It’s not a news organization. Fox News is an oxymoron. So the interesting thing Bannon is just — he’s just kind of descended to the position of being a silly twit. Nobody’s going to pay attention to him or take him seriously. Unfortunately for CPAC, nobody takes them seriously anymore, for good reason, given their behavior of the executive director. So the whole thing is a mess.”

He continued, “It’s interesting. I saw your piece on Jim Jordan, who’s basically Marjorie Taylor Greene in shirt sleeves. The whole Republican party is falling apart. It’s really fun to see it play out. It’s probably good for the country because they are really the party of racism and hate, and that’s what they sell when they campaign.”

