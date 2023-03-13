MSNBC’s Wallace: FNC’s Tucker Carlson Attempted ‘Orwellian Rewrite’ of January 6

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson attempted an “Orwellian rewrite” in his coverage of footage from the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Wallace said, “The truth is on this topic of editing. It is so contrary to what the insurrectionists themselves were able to present to juries in defending themselves once they were charged with crimes. What Tucker Carlson is doing is detached from the reality as the insurrectionists themselves saw it and presented in courts of law. It is beyond selective editing, and it really is an Orwellian rewrite of events, as I said, happened before all of our eyes.”

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said, “It is interesting because to me, what Tucker Carlson did is divide the Republican Party with a really clear line. There are those that are in crazy town that are pretending that his selective editing has some kind of relevance. And then there is the majority of America and maybe not the majority of the Republican Party but a huge chunk of the Republican Party that knows what a joke it is. They saw what happened. They know police officers were attacked. They know the building was defaced. I saw that guy with the horns on his head. I saw him with my own eyes. I saw him up on the dais of the United States Senate, a place that I know well. I saw him being disrespectful and coming into a room that he was not allowed to be in any circumstances.”

