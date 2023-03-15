Fauci: GOP Attacking Me Because I Fulfilled My Responsibility to Tell the Truth — ‘Don’t Know What They’re Talking About Covering Up’

Former NIAID Director and White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday night on NewNation’s “Cuomo” that Republicans are attacking him because he fulfilled his “responsibility to the American public to tell the truth.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “Why do you think that you are the target of so many accusations about covering up the source of COVID-19.”

Fauci said, “I think it is pretty clear it’s politically motivated. I don’t know what they’re talking about, ‘covering up.’ I have been totally transparent throughout.”

He added, “I’m not sure what they’re talking about when they say cover-up. I mean, it’s no secret that almost all of the Republican politicians that were running and those who are running for the first time had interspersed in their campaigns, Fire Fauci, Indict Fauci, Hang Fauci. It’s a political thing. I don’t know why it started, but I’m sure it was that back during the Trump administration. In order to preserve my own personal integrity and fulfill my responsibility to the American public, I had to tell the truth when the president was saying things that were just not true. Things like hydroxychloroquine is a cure. It’s going to fix everything. The virus is going to disappear like magic. I was not comfortable and having to get up and contradict the president of the United States. Of course, I have a great deal of respect for the office of the presidency as for all of the institutions of a government, but I had to do that. And that triggered a degree of hostility in which I became a target, and it’s gotten worse and worse as we got deeper into the political season of the elections and now is continuing now, even since then. So I mean, I’m not 100% sure, but that’s as good a guess as any as to why I’ve become a target.”

