Kinzinger: GOP Voters Will ‘Move On’ Once Trump Is Indicted

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), now a CNN contributor, said Thursday on “The Lead” that if former President Donald Trump is indicted, voters who might disagree will still “move on” to supporting other candidates.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Congressman, I want to get your reaction to something Donald Trump’s current attorney said on CNN last night. Take a listen.”

Wednesday on CNN, Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said, “I’m not saying it’s a great thing if he gets indicted. I said if they indict him, if they indict him, it will embolden him because he will win this case. It will catapult him to the White House.”

Tapper said, “His reasoning is any indictment will embolden Trump supporters, will embolden Trump. Do you agree, and do you think him even talking this way suggests it is a fait accompli? The lawyers themselves think Trump will be indicted.”

Kinzinger said, “Yeah, I certainly think they’re out there prepping the ground. It’s a smart political move to go out and basically try to take the narrative before the prosecutors to take the narrative from you. I do think he is a little right within the kind of Trump circle. This will be a circle the wagon moment.”

He added, “But what this will do is those who are on the fence between, say, a DeSantis and Trump or Nikki Haley and a Trump, here is where they might going. I think it’s time we have to move on. Whether you agree with this or not, it may be time to move on. You add this to Georgia and potential January 6th charges now, I think could spell real doom for Trump politically.”

