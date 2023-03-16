Schweizer: White House Doesn’t Know ‘Full Story’ on Biden Family Dealings, ‘Several’ More Shoes Will Drop

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer stated that the explanations for the Biden family’s business dealings in China have been constantly shifting since the story broke in 2018 and that the constant shifts in the story make it “pretty clear that the people spinning the news in the White House don’t know the full story.” Schweizer also said that he believes that there “are going to be several other shoes to drop on this.”

Schweizer said, “The story’s changed throughout. When we first broke this story in 2018, they denied that they were even doing business in China. Then they said, well, we were doing business in China but…we didn’t make any money. Then it shifted to, Joe Biden didn’t know about those deals. That’s been disproven. The fact that they keep shifting the stories, I think should be a major concern for people in the White House, because it’s pretty clear that the people spinning the news in the White House don’t know the full story. And I think there are going to be several other shoes to drop on this.”

