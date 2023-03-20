Comer: Hunter Biden Revelations ‘Just the Beginning’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel on Sunday, House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said recent findings by the House Republican investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings were “just the beginning.”

“There was something on the laptop that was also informative, where Hunter Biden is talking to a colleague, somebody who was representing the China partnership, right?” FNC host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“Yes, there was a message that Hunter was very frustrated with one of these business partners in China, that he had done every blanking thing they had ever asked of him,” Comer replied. “And, of course, this would have been when Joe Biden was vice president. And he reminded them that they had never done anything in return for him. And then, a few weeks later, this $3 million wire appears in the Robinson Walker account. And the very next day, they distributed money to Hunter Biden, and then at least two other family members and possibly three family members.”

“So there’s evidence in the laptop that shows that Hunter Biden was communicating with them and had had interactions and done things for them while his father was vice president. So this is very concerning. Again, the White House hasn’t been truthful about this from day one. I don’t think the White House ever dreamed we would get bank records. I have got bad news for the White House. This is just the beginning. We’re going to get a lot more bank records, and they’re going to have to continue to backpedal and come up with some type of reason why the Biden family has received millions and millions of dollars from our adversaries.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor