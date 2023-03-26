Brazile: DeSantis ‘Running on a 1950s America’ Will Benefit Biden

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has not announced a presidential bid, is “running on a 1950s America,” which she believes will benefit President Joe Biden.

Brazile said, “Joe Biden this Tuesday will start to Invest in an American tour where he’s going to spend the next two or three weeks along with his members of the cabinet and the vice president. Once she returns from Africa, they’re going to begin to talk directly to the American people on the anxieties and concerns that everyday Americans have.”

She continued, “I want to say something on these culture wars. This is the Republicans going through another round of silly season. It does not matter what happened in Virginia. I mean to begin, basically outlawing drag queens, they had somebody going on a drag show to see if there were drag queens. If you want to learn how to dance, come to my house. Don’t wait for a queen. Come on. I will invite you over.”

Brazile added, “Ron DeSantis is running on a 1950s America, not a 2050 America, the America of the future. I think Joe Biden will have a really good advantage going into the 2024 election.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN