GOP TN Rep. to ABC: You Don’t Want to Talk About Racist Remarks from Expelled Dem Rep.

During an interview on ABC News Live on Monday, Tennessee State Rep. Sabi “Doc” Kumar (R) criticized ABC host Kayna Whitworth for changing the subject to gun control rather than talking about one of the expelled Tennessee State House members, Rep. Justin Jones (D), calling him “a brown face on white supremacy.”

Whitworth asked, “A lot of people have called into question the rationale behind expelling both African American lawmakers, but not Rep. Gloria Johnson (D), who is white, some calling it racist. In your opinion, was it, or, in your opinion, why did she remain?”

Kumar answered, “One of my remarks from the floor of the House was that — to Rep. Jones, he look[s] at everything through the lens of race.” After saying that Johnson didn’t receive enough votes for expulsion due to two members having to miss the vote, Kumar added, “It is very sad when people who commit racism claim that they’re fighting racism. That is really, really an irony and a tragedy. I can give you an example of racism by Rep. Jones if you think that we have time.”

Whitworth then said, “I think we should move on to the subject of gun control for a moment here” and then asked about red flag laws.

After discussing red flag laws and other gun control laws, Kumar stated that the lawmakers should have just proposed legislation instead of trying to take over the floor.

He added, “I’m very disappointed that you did not want me to talk about the racist act by Rep. Jones, who called me a ‘brown face’.”

