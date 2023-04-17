Comer: Alleged Classified Doc Leak Isn’t Isolated, China Can Exploit our ‘Cybersecurity Crisis’

On Monday’s “Fox News Rundown” podcast, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) stated that the alleged leak of classified documents also highlights the dangers of cyber vulnerabilities because if this amount of damage can be done by one Guardsmen, China or another hostile power can do great damage given the large cyber vulnerabilities the U.S. government has.

Comer said, “This isn’t an isolated event. This continues to happen. So, the fact that the leaks happened is very concerning, and then, obviously, if these are, in fact, legitimate classified documents, then many of the contents of the leaks are very troubling, especially the fact that the Chinese balloons were not a one-time incident and the intelligence on the real state of how things are on the ground in Ukraine.”

He added, “We’ve gotten several reports in the six years I’ve been in Congress that our military — and the Pentagon especially — is very vulnerable from a cybersecurity standpoint. We’ve had several reports that have said our cyber capabilities aren’t even in the top ten countries in the world, which is very concerning. Now, you get a low-level, young National Guardsman that’s able to do what he just did, and I can only imagine what China has the ability to do or some of these former Soviet Union countries that have such impressive cyber capabilities. So, another example of the fact that we’ve got a huge cybersecurity crisis within our Pentagon.”

