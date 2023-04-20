Rubio: COVID Origins Were Likely a Lab Accident Covered Up by China

During a segment on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) acknowledged what many believe about the COVID-19 virus, which originated from a Wuhan laboratory.

“I’m not a scientist, but I will say this — why in fact did the NIH get, a penny a single cent from — for a Wuhan virology lab in China, our number one geopolitical foe?” host Sean Hannity said. “Number two, it sounds like they’re playing with fire when you read the actual document and the draft by Judicial Watch. And, three, you know, I believe that we were lied to from the very beginning that Anthony Fauci, the people that were telling us that this was a wet market issue and not a virology lab issue were lying to us. What do you say?”

“Well, we’re actually going to have more information,” Rubio said. “We’re finishing — putting the finishing touches on it. It builds on the report that was released yesterday with actually even more evidence of the fact that something was going on in China and we’re going to put this out there. We just got to get it cleared that put it out — that something was going on in China well before it was even acknowledged that there was there and that there was anything going on. And I think it adds credence to this whole lab leak theory.”

“And it’s not just a Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he continued. “Remember, there’s a second place there called the Wuhan Institute of Health, and — which is also involved in this. This is a place that’s had repeated accidents in the past, and so, I think there’s every reason to suspect that these two labs working on this kind of stuff also happen to be in the city where it began and have had accidents in the past. I think the likelihood that I agree with the FBI on this one, I agree with the Department of Energy on this one.

“The likeliest outcome here is that this was a lab accident covered up by the Chinese that, of course, have destroyed the world,” Rubio added. “And I don’t want to make one other point because I think you talk about the experts in general. These are former intelligence officils, because we have these in industries now, a former officials, particularly in intelligence, but also in health, who after they leave government service go out there and offer up these opinions and rally together for political causes, sometimes they’re paid to do it. Sometimes they’re doing to help a candidate. And they are undermining confidence in all of our government institutions. We saw that in health care with COVID. We’ve seen it with intelligence with some of the political activities that happened in 2020.”

