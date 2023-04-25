Claire McCaskill: ‘We Have a Republican Party That Is Worshiping at the Altar of Extremism’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Tuesday on “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that the Republican Party was “worshipping at the altar of extremism.”

Discussing President Joe Biden announcing he is running for re-election, McCaskill said, “I think it’s important to remember, this is not a referendum. This is a choice. He has got a lot of things going for him in that category. We have a Republican Party that is worshipping at the altar of extremism. We have the extreme fringe of the Republican Party in full display of, whether it is in my state where the government is forcing rape victims to give birth or in other states where they are refusing to allow children to read historic books, the book banning, the guns, the abortion rights, all of these things are being taken to such an extreme that independent voters, suburban mothers are all going, ‘Wait, we don’t want that. We want something more normal. We want somebody who wants to unite the country rather than divide the country.’ The referendum is good for Joe Biden.”

She added, “The only thing he has to worry about, I would say, not his age but the economy. As long as the economy stays as robust as it is right now, I think this race is certainly his to lose.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN