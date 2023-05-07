TX State Sen. Gutierrez: Abbott, GOP Created ‘Texas Nightmare’ by Allowing ‘People to Run Free with AR-15s’

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Republicans led by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) have created a “Texas nightmare” while reacting to a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, TX.

Gutierrez said, “It has almost become some normal event for everybody. This is happening in your communities. It can happen anywhere in the United States. Certainly it is happening a tremendous amount in Texas where Republican leaders have just allowed people to run free with AR-15s and any gun they can get their hands on. it is very sad where we’re at right now.”

He added, “We don’t know the age of the person. I’ve seen images on the internet this was an AR-15. I can’t confirm that yet. That is the other distinction here in Texas. You look at Tennessee, California, Chicago, every event that’s happened over the last year and we get the information almost immediately within two hours. We are told who the person is, what kind of gun, age, so on and so on. Here in Texas here we are yet again at another incident where we are waiting a day because I would imagine they’re scared to tell us it was an AR-15. We already pretty much know that. We are in a situation in this state as if you are living in Communist Russia the government and people like them and the law enforcement agencies refuse to tell us the truth as to what is going on here. It is a sad state of affairs we are living in. This is not the Texas miracle Greg Abbott likes to call it. We are living in the Texas nightmare. It is a nightmare that they created, the chaos they created.”

