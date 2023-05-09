New York County Exec.: Adams Is Dumping Migrants on Us Without Warning Because He ‘Can’t Handle’ Being a Sanctuary City

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rockland County, New York Executive Ed Day (R) stated New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) didn’t warn local officials about his plan to send migrants to Rockland County and that Adams “decided he wanted [to be] a sanctuary [city], and he got it. And now he realized he bit off more than he can chew and he can’t handle it.”

Day stated, “We had to figure it out ourselves…the Mayor and the Mayor’s office were not giving any details. We had to figure out through investigation exactly where this was going to be. We figured out what hotel it was. We got information that told us how many people were coming. They consistently refused to tell us when they were coming. So, they left us no choice. We have no idea what’s happening. And I resent the fact that somehow Mayor Adams thinks he has a hold on humanity and treating people well. He’s doing these folks no favors. We actually have a very humane course of action here. We have great connections with our local not-for-profits that were at my press conference today, treating people right. What the Mayor is doing right now is taking people, trying to have New York City homeless shelters outside New York City, in direct violation of zoning laws.”

He continued, “We have a situation where the Mayor of New York decided he wanted [to be] a sanctuary [city], and he got it. And now he realized he bit off more than he can chew and he can’t handle it. So, he wants to take these poor folks and dump them wherever.”

