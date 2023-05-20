NM Gov. Grisham: People Shouldn’t Own AR-15s Because They Shouldn’t ‘Own an Automatic Weapon’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) argued that people shouldn’t be able to get AR-15s because nobody who is in the military “should own an automatic weapon.”

While discussing the recent shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, co-host Mika Brzezinski asked, “But where he would he get an AR-15, and how in the world should an AR-15 be in his hands?”

Lujan Grisham responded, “It shouldn’t. This is my point exactly. Frankly, no one that isn’t in the military — this is a weapon of war — or a trained police department, in my view, no one in America who isn’t in one of those two situations should own an automatic weapon. There is no reason to own one of those. Secondarily, I have an issue with young people without training, support, mental health support having access to firearms at all. I think we need to raise that age. I’m going to ask for that again. I expect to win it in the legislature. We have a safe storage law so that parents are now liable if their children have access to firearms or are taking them to school. We’re doing all of that work, because I think you’re exactly right. There is no reason. We’re also looking at legislation that didn’t pass our last legislative session to go after gun manufacturers.”

