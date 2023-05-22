Malliotakis: If Biden Wants Revenue Increase in Debt Limit Deal, He Should Repeal Green Tax Credits Chinese Companies Can Get

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) reacted to President Joe Biden’s calls for revenue increases to be a part of debt ceiling talks by stating that instead of increasing taxes, we should eliminate the green tax credits that are allowed to go to Chinese companies.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “[T]he president says that he will agree to spending cuts, as long as there’s revenue raised, suggesting he wants to raise taxes, again. Would you be poised to support a tax increase?”

Malliotakis answered, “No. What we should do is eliminate some of those tax credits, as I said. These Green New Deal tax credits, worth hundreds of billions of dollars that they put in place, with that money even being allowed to go to companies owned by — in Communist China, let’s claw back the…COVID money that’s not being used. There [are] a lot of areas where we can claw back spending instead of looking to hammer people during a tough economy. I think that’s the approach that we are committed to. And, again, let’s see Sen. Schumer (D-NY) do something in the Senate, because he hasn’t done anything on this. He hasn’t done anything on the migrant crisis. You’ve only seen the House Republicans act. We need a partner in government, that’s the reality.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett