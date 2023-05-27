Hagerty: Biden Admin. Sacrifices Strength for China Talks, State Dept. Whitewashed Their Involvement in Fentanyl

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) argued that the Biden administration has been willing to sacrifice American strength to get high-level meetings with officials in the Chinese government and pointed to the State Department omitting the mention of Chinese firm that shipped fentanyl precursors to Mexico in a statement on fentanyl sanctions.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “The level of aggression also is stunning, given that there’s no response from the United States over and over again. We had a surveillance balloon traverse the country for a week, no response. You had a cover-up of COVID-19, no response. We don’t even talk about it anymore. … Should the U.S. be doing anything to push back?”

Hagerty answered, “It’s amazing. We’ve actually seen the State Department pulling down critical statements. When the Treasury secretary puts out a sanction that names a Chinese company for sending fentanyl precursors into America and into Mexico, our State Department actually rips that out of their messaging because they don’t want to offend — I presume, they don’t want to offend the Chinese. They’re still trying to get some type of high-level meetings, and they’re willing to sacrifice our strength for that. I think it’s absolutely the wrong way to be dealing with this. We should be dealing from a position of strength and a position of power.”

