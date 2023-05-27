Hagerty: Biden Admin. Sacrifices Strength for China Talks, State Dept. Whitewashed Their Involvement in Fentanyl

Ian Hanchett

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) argued that the Biden administration has been willing to sacrifice American strength to get high-level meetings with officials in the Chinese government and pointed to the State Department omitting the mention of Chinese firm that shipped fentanyl precursors to Mexico in a statement on fentanyl sanctions.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “The level of aggression also is stunning, given that there’s no response from the United States over and over again. We had a surveillance balloon traverse the country for a week, no response. You had a cover-up of COVID-19, no response. We don’t even talk about it anymore. … Should the U.S. be doing anything to push back?”

Hagerty answered, “It’s amazing. We’ve actually seen the State Department pulling down critical statements. When the Treasury secretary puts out a sanction that names a Chinese company for sending fentanyl precursors into America and into Mexico, our State Department actually rips that out of their messaging because they don’t want to offend — I presume, they don’t want to offend the Chinese. They’re still trying to get some type of high-level meetings, and they’re willing to sacrifice our strength for that. I think it’s absolutely the wrong way to be dealing with this. We should be dealing from a position of strength and a position of power.”

