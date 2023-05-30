Hagerty: ‘I’m Deeply Concerned’ About Debt Ceiling Deal

Tuesday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) expressed his concern over a debt ceiling agreement reached between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Biden over the weekend.

The junior Tennessee U.S. Senator told host Maria Bartiromo that Democrat spending, coupled with national security concerns, offered challenges with the debt ceiling deal.

“Maria, this language has been out for less than 48 hours,” Hagerty said. “We’re pouring through it right now. In fact, I’m flying to Washington right after this interview. I’m in Nashville at this moment. But, I’m deeply concerned about it. We’ve got a tremendous amount of difficulty in our system right now because of the massive spending that the Democrats have undertaken. That spending has put our economy into a very challenging situation. We’ve got national security crisis mounting all over the world. This needs to be a serious set of cuts. And what I know, it’s better than the blank check that the Biden administration was asking for. But there is a lot more to be dug into.”

“The House has got the bill right now,” he added. “They’re going to move through their process today with the Rules Committee, and then on Wednesday night after the market is closed, my understanding is they’ll vote on it. I’m going to be watching this very closely and talking with my colleagues.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor