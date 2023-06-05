Chaffetz: I Have Never Been More Concerned About the Future of Our Country

Former U.S. Congressman and Government Accountability Institute Distinguished Fellow Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) said Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” that he has never been more concerned about the future of our country.

Chaffetz was discussing his new book, The Puppeteers: The People Who Control the People Who Control America.

Host Mark Levin said, “I came across a book that is almost like Nostradamus. The timing is propitious. The Puppeteers, The people who control the people who control America, by Jason Chaffetz. Jason would know something about this because he was chair of the House Oversight Committee and he had to struggle and battle and wrestle with big government.”

He added, “Tell us a little about about your views about what is going on and relate it back to your excellent book.”

Chaffetz said, “Well, thank you, Mark. I have never been more concerned about the future of our country. I wrote The Puppeteers over a couple years because it seems that elections, we have them, but they don’t make a difference. We always wonder, hey we elected someone, then what happened? If you go and look at it what the Bidens and Democrats and Obamas and others have done, as I write about, they have put in an administrative state they have put in bureaucrats so that the perpetuity of government continues no matter what happens in the election. So they could lose White House, they can go out and lose Congress, and guess what? Government continues on. We had that debt ceiling fight, we were arguing with less than 10 percent of the budget. Seventy-five percent of it is mandatory programs.”

Chaffetz’s book The Puppeteers: The People Who Control the People Who Control America is out on Wednesday, June 7.

