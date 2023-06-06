Jordan: We’ll Attach Riders to DHS, DOJ Funding to Limit Their Targeting of Americans, Including Ban on Labeling Speech as Misinformation

On Monday’s “Sean Hannity Show,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) stated that there will be policy riders attached to the appropriations bills for the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security and that one rider will be that taxpayer money can’t be used to label American speech as misinformation.

Jordan said, “What we want is for Rep. James Comer (R-KY), for our committee, and for all the other committees in Congress under Republican control to do our investigative work, do our oversight work, come up with legislation that makes sense, pass that legislation, send it to the Senate, we’ll see what happens there. And then, as you said earlier, Sean, look at the appropriations process and say, what can we do — we’ve got all kinds of riders, all kinds of policy riders we’re going to put on the appropriations bills to limit the ability of these agencies to target the American people.”

He added, “I do think we are going to get good language in these bills that — now, based on the agreement last week, I think we have a much better framework for actually getting appropriations bills passed with the limiting language. For example, when we fund the Department of Homeland Security, we have to have legislation that says not one single penny of taxpayer money can be used in any way to label American speech misinformation, disinformation, malinformation, no Disinformation Governance Board can be formed.”

