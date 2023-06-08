Axelrod: ‘There’s No Real Relationship Between’ Trump, Biden Document Cases

During CNN’s coverage of the reported federal indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser David Axelrod said that Trump will likely use his campaign for President in 2024 to attack the charges and say that they’re politically motivated because President Joe Biden isn’t being prosecuted, “notwithstanding the fact that there’s no real relationship between the two cases here.”

Axelrod said that “The one thing that Donald Trump probably has taught us in the last eight years or so is humility in these discussions — or six years. I haven’t lived inside his head like Maggie has, but I’ve always — but it seems to me there’s always been this interplay between his decision to run again and the possibility that he was going to be indicted so that he could actually weaponize his campaign against these indictments. And I think that’s what we’re going to see, just as we did here in New York. He’s going to say — as you say, they’re coming after us. They’re trying to take our voice away. And no one’s — no President’s ever faced this before. They’re not doing it to Biden, notwithstanding the fact that there’s no real relationship between the two cases here.”

