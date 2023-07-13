McCarthy: FBI’s Wray ‘Not Credible’ with Claim He Isn’t Helping the Bidens

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Story,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) dismissed the credibility of FBI Directory Christopher Wray’s response that he was not protecting President Joe Biden and his family member during testimony given to the House Judiciary Committee a day earlier.

“Do you believe that?” host Martha MacCallum asked. “Do you agree with what Christopher Wray said? Do you think that he’s credible with that answer, Speaker?”

“He’s not credible with that answer,” McCarthy replied. “And I think his whole testimony shows the FBI is actually broken under his leadership. And I’m not talking about the rank-and-file agents who are doing their job every day. Thank you for the work you’re doing. But the bureaucracy is broken because remember what Wray said even in his testimony here. He wouldn’t answer questions. He didn’t tell us why the FBI went after Catholics. He wouldn’t apologize when the FBI went after parents. He wouldn’t tell us or apologize for using companies to spy and their data to spy on average Americans.”

“But what’s even more importantly, when he knew he had a 1023 of the person that he actually still pays to this day, an informant, that provided him information about the Biden, Inc., family, he ignored it,” he added. “And he didn’t pass it on to the IRS that was looking into it. So, no, he has not been equal justice. And so, he does not have the trust of the American public. And that’s bad because his agency is a great agency that has to protect America.”

