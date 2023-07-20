House Dem Whip: Hunter Whistleblower Hearing ‘Dangerous’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) argued that “what’s dangerous about” Republicans investigating the handling of the Hunter Biden probe “is that the American people and their needs are not part of their agenda, and they want to focus on this political theater.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough asked, “[W]e have House Republicans bringing in arms dealers, Chinese agents, people that illegally smuggle Iranian oil. Now, we have these so-called whistleblowers who are saying, yeah, we’re really angry. It’s really terrible what Trump’s IRS people did and Trump’s attorney general did and Trump’s prosecutor did. It’s just a clown show with these House Republicans, isn’t it?”

Clark responded, “Absolutely. Listen, the circus has come to town with the House GOP, and what’s dangerous about this is that the American people and their needs are not part of their agenda, and they want to focus on this political theater. They are so wrapped up in their own salaciousness that they have totally lost the thread that what they’re here to do is find solutions for the American people, and they don’t want to talk about that with the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress, we have been able to grow the economy by growing the middle class. We’ve been able to reduce healthcare costs.”

