MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Sick and Sad and Angry’ over ‘Wildly Racist’ DeSantis

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that she was “sick and sad and angry” over “wildly racist ” Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) “whitewashed new education standards.”

When asked about Florida’s new education curriculum that teaches some black people benefitted from skills they learned as slaves, DeSantis said, “I didn’t do it. I wasn’t involved in it, but I think — I think what they’re doing is, I think that they’re probably going to show some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life.”

Wallace said, “That was Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis defending but not taking a lick of responsibility for his state’s outrageous, inhumane whitewashed new education standards.”

She continued, “This is a stain on American history. And I think reality on earth two wins when we take the bait and even dignify the debate. I want you to tell me what you think is happening when Ron DeSantis stands at a podium and says, ‘I didn’t do this.’ This wildly racist thing about not just erasing history but then reteaching what slavery is. It benefited some people. What is that?”

Panelist Eddie Glaude said, “I think he understands that there is a limit to the sorts of claims that one can make without being overtly racist, even though they have already been overtly racist.”

Wallace said, “I feel sick inside and angry on all these levels and then I go deeper. I feel sick and sad and angry that there are people that buy it. I feel sick and sad and angry that DeSantis is selling it. I feel sick and sad and angry when I watch him stand there and say it’s so repugnant, ‘I didn’t do it.’ And then I feel really sick and sad and angry about all the people that it will impact. I also think that people that are putting this garbage into the education system haven’t talked to a 10-year-old lately. They don’t see color. They don’t see all the hubbub with gender. A child isn’t born with hate in their heart. I really, really worry that not just this is being peddled but this is being bought.”

