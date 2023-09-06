Navy Sec Del Toro: Tuberville ‘Aiding and Abetting Communists and Other Autocratic Regimes’

Biden Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro had some heated rhetoric aimed at Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) during an appearance on CNN’s “The Lead” on Tuesday.

Del Toro, who appeared alongside Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and Army Secretary Christine Wormut, accused Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator of “playing Russian roulette” with the lives of military personnel.

“Our nation faces serious threats throughout the globe,” he declared. “And I believe that we have a responsibility, as government leaders, to put our most experienced individuals, nominate them, and have them confirmed in positions that they can actually lead our service members across the country. And I would argue that Tommy Tuberville, what he’s actually doing is, he’s playing Russian roulette with the very lives of our service members by denying them the opportunity to actually have the most experienced combat leaders in those positions to lead them in times of peace and in times of combat.”

Later in the segment, Del Toro accused Tuberville of “aiding and abetting communists and other autocratic regimes.”

“For someone who was born in a communist country, I would have never imagined that actually one of our own senators would actually be aiding and abetting communists and other autocratic regimes around the world,” Del Toro added. “This is having a real negative impact and will continue to have a real negative impact on our combat readiness. And that’s what the American people truly need to understand.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor