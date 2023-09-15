Schiff: Biden Inquiry Is ‘an Evidence-Free Impeachment Proceeding’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he believed Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden was part of an “evidence-free impeachment proceeding.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “With Republican House members confession that there’s zero evidence linking President Joe Biden to anything worthy of an impeachment. What do you make of the sham? We call it an impeachment inquiry.”

Schiff said, “Well, I mean, it is such a contrast from the methodical way we went about gathering the evidence in the first impeachment and the seriousness with which we took the responsibility of finding high crimes and misdemeanors to what we see today, which is essentially an evidence-free impeachment proceeding of some kind, and for what? Because Kevin McCarthy needs something to throw the right-wing base in order to get them not to shut down the government.”

He added, “Is that now what the standard is going to be for impeachment in the future? That if you’re a very weak speaker and a single vote can call a vote to remove you that, you can begin some kind of impeachment something in order to keep the government open. Is that really where we’ve come? And sadly, the answer is yes.”

