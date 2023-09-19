Sununu: Biden Losing Support, ‘Very Strong Possibility’ NH Goes Republican in 2024

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Tuesday on FNC’s “FOX & Friends First” that President Joe Biden is losing support from Democrats in his state, which could cause a win for the Republican in the 2024 presidential election.

Discussing Biden changing the Democrats primary schedule, Sununu said, “Joe Biden has completely screwed this up for himself and for the Democrats. We’re going first no matter what. New Hampshire first in the nation primary is going to happen first. Biden tried to give some political pay back to his buddies in South Carolina, a state that has frankly one of the lower voter turnouts in the country.”

He continued, “Iowa Democrats try to screw it up and turn their process into primary. I’m sorry, guys, New Hampshire’s primary going to be first. That’s why the Republican candidates are here.”

Sununu added, “Come the general election, New Hampshire will very much be in play. People realize it’s just insulting. I mean, it really is. The president has insulted the Democrats of this state. So I think a lot of folks realize we are an independent-minded state; we tend to be a little more Republican. That’s why there could be a very strong possibility this state goes Republican in November.

