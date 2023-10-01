McCarthy: Gaetz ‘Probably Planned’ Speaker Challenge Early On

Sunday, during an appearance on Fox News, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) claims that a reported House Ethics Committee investigation aimed at Gaetz was a product of his ongoing spat with McCarthy.

McCarthy denied that was the case, adding it came during the previous Congress.

He also speculated Gaetz had planned to challenge his speakership since the start of the new Congress.

“Gaetz evidently blames you because he’s under investigation with the House Ethics Committee,” FNC anchor Mike Emanuel said. “Is that what this is all about?”

“Look, that complaint happened in the last Congress still there,” McCarthy replied. “I can’t get involved in any of that. Matt’s probably planned this from the day I ran for speaker if you watched. He never voted for it. And – and the difficulty is, Matt was the individual who voted against our most conservative bill that would have secured the border. You know, look, I want to secure the border. He wants to secure interviews. That’s OK. Let him do that. But the only way he can be successful is if Democrats go along with him.”

“I think this job, and this country, and this Congress, is too important,” he added. “Let’s finish the work we have to do. Let’s focus on the task before us. And let’s keep going.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor