Manchin: States Should Bid to Take Migrants

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) argued that the federal government shouldn’t be responsible for every migrant in the country and “Every state should be bidding” on taking migrants and then they’d “be responsible to make sure they’re acclimated to our way of life.” Manchin also acknowledged not every state can take migrants.

Manchin stated that the asylum system is set up in a way where “you just put one foot on our soil and you have all these rights. And people are sick and tired of” migrants sapping resources.

He continued, “I’ll give you a perfect example, Joe, in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, we have people that have orchards and they need people to come and help [with] picking crops and all that. They could have — we have housing there for them, everything. We need — planting — we could have taken some from New York, and every state can’t. But you’re not going to fix this by saying the federal government’s going to be responsible for all the people that are here or coming here. Every state should be bidding on, we can take 50,000 workers in West Virginia, I’m just [saying] hypothetically, and then you’re going to be responsible to make sure they’re acclimated to our way of life.”

