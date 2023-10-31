Chris Christie: It’s Done – Trump Is ‘Going to Be Convicted’ of Obstructing Congress

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he believed former President Donald Trump was going to be “convicted” of crimes because White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is reportedly testifying with immunity in the federal election case.

Christie said, “I think it’s the stress of what he knows is coming in his criminal problems, and I think this week, because a lot of that was from the last week. That’s all post-Mark Meadows. Everyone watching needs to understand, from somebody who did this work for seven years, you don’t give Mark Meadows immunity unless the evidence he has is unimpeachable.”

He continued, “I want Republican voters to understand this. What’s going to be happening in March, he’ll be sitting in a courtroom in Washington, D.C., with Mark Meadows 20 feet away from him, saying, ‘He committed crimes in front of me, on my watch.'”

He added, “Look, this is a guy who was velcroed to Trump’s hip for the entire 2020 campaign and all the post-campaign nonsense, so this is deadly. It’s done. He’s going to be convicted – it’s over.

Christie concluded, “January 6th, obstructing Congress, the actions he took was obstructing Congress. That is the main and biggest charge he is going to wind up being convicted of.”

