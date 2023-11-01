Cruz: I Can See Deal Ending Catch and Release and Funding Ukraine, Depends on How Much Dems Like open Border 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that he can see Congress passing a deal with “some military assistance for Ukraine combined with real policy changes to secure the border, and, in particular, ending catch and release.” But the big question is, “do the Democrats want to fund the Ukraine war effort enough that they’re willing to finally do something about the open border?”

Cruz said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “My hope is that we’ll take up and pass Israel aid, and do it quickly. And I hope we do it in a bipartisan manner. After that, you’ve got a lot of elements potentially in the supplemental. One element is aid for Ukraine. There’s a real divide. People have different views on that question. Another element that has been linked to that is so-called border security. Now, look, what the White House has done on border security is a joke. What they’ve asked for is nothing to actually secure the border. They want more money to expedite illegal immigration, have more buses, more planes, and fly even more illegal aliens to New York and D.C. and Chicago. That ain’t going anywhere. I could imagine some sort of deal flying in the House and Senate that had some military assistance for Ukraine combined with real policy changes to secure the border, and, in particular, ending catch and release. And the question is, do the Democrats want to fund the Ukraine war effort enough that they’re willing to finally do something about the open border? I don’t know the answer.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett